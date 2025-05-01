Muscat – Ministry of Health has announced the successful completion of Oman’s first heart transplant. The procedure was performed at National Heart Centre at The Royal Hospital by an all-Omani medical team.

Led by H E Dr Hilal bin Ali bin Hilal al Sabti, Minister of Health and a consultant cardiac surgeon, the operation marks a milestone for the country’s healthcare sector. H E Dr Sabti participated in the transplant, which followed a donation from the family of a brain-dead patient.

The recipient – a heart failure patient from a family with a history of cardiac disease – underwent the operation in compliance with national and international transplant regulations. An international medical team monitored the procedure to ensure adherence to ethical and clinical standards.

“This is a milestone for the healthcare sector in Oman,” said H E Dr Sabti. “It reflects a comprehensive national vision rooted in wise leadership, national capabilities and humanitarian values.”

Dr Qasim bin Saleh al Abri, Consultant Cardiac Surgeon at Royal Hospital, described the operation as a turning point. “This maiden heart transplant, performed entirely by Omani hands, is a proud symbol of how far our healthcare system has progressed. It is the result of years of planning and investment in national medical talent.”

Urging the public to support organ donation, he added, “Every donation offers renewed hope and life to another human being.”

Highlighting the collective effort in performing the procedure, Dr Alaa bin Hassan al Lawati, Consultant Paediatric Cardiac Surgeon at Royal Hospital, said, “This achievement reflects the capacity of Oman’s healthcare system. It was possible due to the combined expertise of a highly skilled, multidisciplinary team.”

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

