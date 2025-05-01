MUSCAT: The Sustainable Energy Research Centre (SERC), a prominent Omani research facility based at Sultan Qaboos University (SQU), has announced a partnership with China’s SinoScience Clean Energy Technology Co Ltd, with the aim of identifying technologies that will enable the liquefaction of green hydrogen for export.

SinoScience, headquartered in the Chinese province of Henan, oversees a network of research institutes operating in a number of Chinese cities. The company specialises in the research and development, manufacturing, and industrial chain operation of key technologies and core equipment in the field of cryogenics, including hydrogen and helium liquefaction.

Under a consultancy study signed by the two sides recently, SERC will partner with the Chinese firm in ‘Unlocking the Potential of Liquefaction Technology for Oman’s Green Hydrogen Exportation’.

“(SinoScience) is interested in further strengthening the collaboration with SERC-SQU, particularly in research related to hydrogen liquefaction. We are excited about the opportunities this collaboration will bring and look forward to a successful and impactful partnership,” SERC noted in a post. Effective and cost-competitive hydrogen liquefaction technologies hold the key to strongly positioning an aspiring green hydrogen producer, such as the Sultanate of Oman, in the international export market.

Shipping green hydrogen in its liquid state presents significant challenges due to its physical and chemical properties. To liquefy hydrogen, it must be cooled to an extremely low temperature of -253°C, just 20 degrees above absolute zero, which requires substantial energy input and advanced cryogenic infrastructure. Even in this state, liquid hydrogen has a low energy density by volume compared to conventional fuels, meaning larger storage volumes or more frequent shipments are necessary to transport the same amount of energy. Additionally, the materials used in containment must also withstand embrittlement caused by hydrogen exposure and extreme cold.

