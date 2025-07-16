Doha: Qatar’s real estate market witnessed an upward growth trajectory as it recorded 1,311 real estate transactions worth QR6.028bn in the second quarter (April to June) of this year.

Compared to the second quarter (Q2) of last year, this shows an impressive surge of 62 percent and 88 percent in the property trading volume and value of transactions, respectively, as Q2 of 2024 saw 808 transactions worth QR3.191bn.

In the second quarter, the real estate transactions logged the highest value during May this year with a total of QR2.518bn.

While April 2025 registered QR1.825bn and June QR1.684bn in value of transactions, according to data released by Ministry of Justice, yesterday.

Doha Municipality recorded 359 real estate transactions worth QR2.999bn, followed by Al Rayyan Municipality, which recorded 347 deals worth QR1.434bn, and Al Dhaayen Municipality with 174 transactions valued at QR564.783m in Q2 this year.

Al Wakrah Municipality registered 202 property deals worth QR450.228m, while Umm Slal logged 128 trades worth QR403.791m.

Al Khor and Dhakira saw 63 trades with a total value of QR123.379m. The municipalities of Al Shamal and Al Sheehaniya registered transactions worth QR49.795m and QR2.3m, respectively.

During Q2 2025, in terms of the number of sold real estates, the most active municipalities were Doha and Al Rayyan (27%) for each and Al Wakrah (15%).

While in Q2 2024, Al Rayyan (26%), followed by Doha (25%), then Al Dhaayen (15%) each as the most active municipalities for the number of sold real estates.

The data further revealed that the average price per square foot price for a building stood at QR973 in Doha, QR549 in Al Daayen, QR461 in Al Wakrah, QR442 in Umm Slal, QR425 in Al Rayyan, QR363 in Al Khor and Dhakira, QR273 in Al Shamal, and QR252 in Al Sheehaniya municipality.

Meanwhile, the average price per square foot of vacant land was recorded at QR441 in Doha, QR330 in Al Rayyan, QR298 in Al Dhaayen, QR264 in Al Wakrah, QR264 in Umm Slal, QR218 in Al Khor and Dakhira, and QR169 in Al Shamal. (Al Sheehaniya Municipality has not registered any vacant land sale transactions.)

According to the area index in Q2 2025, indices show that the most active municipalities in real estate trading movement were Al Rayyan (32%), then Doha (27%), followed by Al Wakrah (14%) of the total transactions.

Seven out of ten most expensive properties sold in Q2 2025 were in Doha Municipality. The most expensive deal was QR336m in Al Dafna.

The second highest transaction was for a property in The Pearl Island valued at QR260m followed by Fereej Bin Mahmoud which fetched QR158m, Fereej Al Soudan QR150m while another property in Al Sadd and Umm Slal Mohammad was traded for QR80m and QR69m respectively.

On the other hand, top ten transactions included two properties in the Municipality of Al Rayyan, which includes the areas of Al Sadd (QR87m), and Umm Lekhba (QR70m).

Also, one property in Umm Slal Municipality in Umm Slal Mohammad locality was valued at QR69m.

