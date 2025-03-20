Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Wednesday signed an agreement to establish a National Rehabilitation Centre, generously funded by Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud Bahwan.

The agreement aims to finance the establishment of a rehabilitation and healthcare center for adults and children in the South Al Batinah Governorate.

Dr. Abdullah bin Hamoud Al-Harthy, International Relations Advisor at the Minister’s Office, said that this National Rehabilitation Centre is the first of its kind in the Sultanate of Oman, linking healthcare and community institutions to rehabilitate individuals injured in accidents, sports injuries, and other cases, for both adults and children.

He added that the Centre also connects healthcare institutions across Oman, including the Medical City for Military and Security Services and the University Medical City. This project is expected to provide comprehensive rehabilitation services at a high level, utilising the latest technologies and practices, contributing to enhancing quality of life, reintegrating individuals, and fostering their interaction with society.

Dr. Abdullah Al-Harthy indicated that the centre will provide specialised rehabilitation services, including neurological rehabilitation, burn and muscle rehabilitation, and cardiopulmonary rehabilitation, along with other comprehensive rehabilitation services.

Dr. Ali bin Abdulhussain Al-Lawati, Advisor for Engineering Affairs at the Minister’s Office, said that this project is part of a larger initiative in the South Al Batinah Governorate, where health projects occupy an area of 700,000 square metres on the same land where the rehabilitation centre will be established.

He added that the National Rehabilitation Centre will feature several specialised departments for physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech and language therapy, prosthetics, as well as administrative divisions, a training and research center, workshops, and storage facilities.

Officer Ahmed bin Muslim Al-Rowas, Assistant Chairman for Administrative Affairs and Human Resources at the Medical City for Military and Security Services, emphasised that the Centre reflects the partnership and integration between all healthcare institutions in the Sultanate of Oman.

This centre, he added, will enhance the quality of healthcare services provided in this sector, improving their effectiveness and ensuring comprehensive and efficient services for patients in these institutions. This contributes to achieving a unified vision aimed at enhancing the health of individuals and the community.

Al-Rowas also pointed out that this connection and integration help minimize service gaps, ensuring that patients receive timely and appropriate rehabilitation treatment.

Thakiya Said Al-Noobi, Senior Specialist in Prosthetics and Orthopedics at the Directorate General of Al-Khoula Hospital, explained that the National Rehabilitation Centre will operate according to unified frameworks, policies, and protocols based on evidence for diagnosis, treatment, and rehabilitation to ensure effective care. It will also serve as a research and academic centre specialising in enhancing and developing the efficiency of human resources in this field, ensuring continuous professional development.

Al-Noobi added that the Centre will include specialized teams to help patients reintegrate into society. It will also bring together a distinguished group of specialists, including rehabilitation practitioners, neurologists, neurosurgeons, general practitioners, rehabilitation therapists, nursing care professionals, as well as prosthetics and orthotics experts.

The agreement seeks sustainability in financing healthcare services by finding alternatives to ensure their continuous improvement. It also aims to expedite procedures, strengthen partnerships, and encourage contribution and collaboration among community members.

This initiative also seeks to enhance the quality of healthcare services, contributing to the integration of the public and private sectors, aligning with Oman Vision 2040 and achieving its goals.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

