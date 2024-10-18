ABU DHABI – The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Cognizant Technology Solutions Overseas Corporation on the sidelines of GITEX Global Week 2024.

The collaboration seeks to leverage AI-powered clinical insights for the betterment of patient care and healthcare delivery and improve healthcare outcomes for all community members.

The parties seek to collaborate on developing cutting-edge solutions based on comprehensive clinical research, advanced technology and data analytics and be seamlessly integrated into healthcare systems to enable tangible benefits for healthcare providers, patients and stakeholders.

In the presence of Dr. Noura Khamis Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of the DoH, the MoU was signed by Ibrahim Al Jallaf, Executive Director of Digital Health at DoH, and Maged Wassim, Vice President–Middle East Market Head of Cognizant.

Al Jallaf said, "The DoH is delighted to join forces with Cognizant on this transformative journey, paving the way for a future driven by healthcare technology, innovation, and artificial intelligence (AI).

This step exemplifies DoH's commitment to pioneering innovation, based on the transformative potential of data-driven clinical insights, that further position Abu Dhabi's healthcare sector as one of the most advanced and intelligent healthcare ecosystems globally.

Wassim, in turn, stated, "Our collaboration aims to deliver cohort insights and link medical, medications, and diagnostic information to support various use cases, including switch prediction, prescription journey improvements, disease outbreak predictions, and rigorous risk assessments."

The two parties will explore two AI use cases focusing on 'AI-powered information Extraction from Unstructured Clinical Records' and 'Medication Intelligent Monitoring'. This collaboration aims to capture a comprehensive view of each patient's medical history, detailing exposure to medications, devices, surgeries, and all medical interactions throughout their healthcare journey in the Emirate.

By exploring the analysis of demographic factors through geographic visualisation filtered by age, gender, ethnicity, and medical history, DoH and Cognizant will deliver personalised healthcare solutions.

The department seeks to address capacity gaps within the sector by leveraging data insights to identify and resolve system inefficiencies. By harnessing the power of AI, DoH will improve clinical decision-making, ensuring higher-quality care and advancing patient outcomes.

Through similar initiatives, DoH aims to personalise healthcare services to meet the unique needs of each individual, elevating patient satisfaction and reinforcing the department's commitment to delivering exceptional healthcare for all residents of Abu Dhabi.