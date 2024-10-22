AL AIN: The United Arab Emirates University (UAEU) has launched its Artificial Intelligence Agenda 2025-2031 to enhance its academic and research programmes.

The launch event was attended by Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, Cultural Advisor to the UAE President and Chancellor of the UAEU, alongside several academic and administrative personnel, and faculty members.

In his speech, Nusseibeh said that the launch of UAEU's AI Agenda coincides with the UAE Cabinet's adoption of the UAE's position on AI policy at the international level.

"This significant step reflects our unwavering commitment to enhancing the university's status as a leading institution in higher education, research, and community service, while also embracing modern technologies," he noted.

He further emphasised that UAEU will continue to lead as a top educational institution, striving to equip the next generation with the necessary technical and technological skills to positively impact society and the world.

The Chancellor explained that the wise leadership is at the forefront of anticipating the future, placing the UAE among the leading nations in the field of AI. This has been achieved through the implementation of several integrated strategies and initiatives, including the UAE's National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence, the first major project within the UAE Centennial 2071 plan, the appointment of the world's first Minister of AI and the creation of an environment that fosters innovation in advanced technologies.

Dr. Fekri Kharbash, Acting Dean of the College of Information Technology, presented a detailed overview of the UAEU AI Agenda's pillars and goals. These include enhancing the university's role as a comprehensive academic and research institution, fostering an innovative environment grounded in advanced technologies, and positioning the university at the forefront of institutions integrating AI with education, academic research, and administrative operations.