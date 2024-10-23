Saudi Arabia - Burjeel Holdings, a leading super-specialty healthcare provider in the Mena region, has introduced two pioneering solutions - Alkalma, a mental health and well-being platform, and Burjeel One, a specialized network of day surgery centers - at the Global Health Exhibition 2024 in Riyadh.

Alkalma, born from a strategic joint venture between Burjeel Holdings and Colombia-based healthcare leader Keralty, marks a new chapter in mental health services.

Integrating value-based care with specialized primary centers and health risk management, Alkalma is debuting in Saudi Arabia with an ambitious goal of reaching nearly 30 million patients across Mena over the next decade.

Alkalma will enhance preventive care, manage health risks, and reduce hospitalisations, all while delivering a comprehensive care ecosystem, while Burjeel One will address the increasing demand for quality same-day medical services.

Both initiatives align with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and are set to revolutionise healthcare delivery in the region, said Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, the Founder and Chairman of Burjeel Holdings, at the event, while briefing Saudi Minister of Health Fahad bin Abdurrahman Al Jalajel on the new initiatives at the Global Health Exhibition.

These centres will offer minimally invasive procedures across key specialties such as oncology, advanced gynecology, orthopedics, and neurology.

By incorporating advanced robotics and cutting-edge technologies, the first two Burjeel One centers, set to open in Riyadh by 2025, will ensure that patients receive world-class care without the need for prolonged hospital stays, he stated.

At the exhibition, visitors were given insight into how Alkalma and Burjeel One is supporting the Kingdom’s shift towards a comprehensive healthcare model.

Participating under the theme ‘Making Space for Innovation,’ Burjeel showcased its commitment to advancing healthcare at the expo. Attendees experienced live demos of advanced physiotherapy equipment, while Burjeel highlighted its expertise in complex care across specialties like fetal medicine, orthopedics, oncology, pediatrics, and cardiovascular care.

"The launch of Alkalma and Burjeel One reflects our commitment to transforming healthcare in the region by integrating advanced technologies and value-based care models. These initiatives address the growing need for accessible mental health services and specialized ambulatory care while aligning with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030," said John Sunil, CEO of Burjeel Holdings.

The unveiling of Alkalma and Burjeel One builds on the success of PhysioTherabia, Saudi Arabia’s largest and fastest-growing physiotherapy network, which has expanded to 28 centers since its launch in 2023. These new services will enhance the network, offering integrated care from mental health to specialized surgery and rehabilitation, he added.

