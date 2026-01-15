RIYADH — Saudi Arabia recorded a significant 83 percent growth in the number of clinical trial applications submitted to the Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) for advanced therapies and biotechnology products in 2025, compared to the previous year.

This was accompanied by a 39 percent overall increase in early-stage clinical trials, according to a press release issued by the SFDA on Wednesday.

The SFDA reported that approximately 2,700 patients have benefited from access to innovative and advanced treatments through participation in these clinical trials, directly contributing to improved healthcare outcomes across various segments of society.

The SFDA highlighted that the "Reliance Pathway for Clinical Trials" initiative significantly increased operational efficiency, reducing study approval times by 74 percent compared to the standard track.

This efficiency enhances the Kingdom’s competitive edge in attracting global clinical trials and accelerates patient access to innovative medicines that meet the highest standards of quality and safety. These efforts align with national objectives and the SFDA’s broader strategy to foster research and innovation.

The authority said that these achievements reflect the successful collaboration between the SFDA and its partners in the public and private sectors. Together, they are developing a robust research ecosystem, creating an attractive environment for quality investment, and facilitating the transfer of advanced biotechnology to Saudi Arabia.

The SFDA reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening a regulatory environment that champions research and innovation. These initiatives support the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 by diversifying the national economy, enhancing the quality of life, and attracting both local and international investment.

