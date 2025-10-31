Burjeel Holdings, a leading super-specialty healthcare services provider in MENA, announced the signing of several key Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) during the Global Health Exhibition 2025 in Riyadh, reinforcing its commitment to advancing healthcare collaboration, innovation, and expansion in alignment with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.

The agreements reflect the Group’s strategy to build strong partnerships that enhance patient access, strengthen operational efficiency, and support the Kingdom’s health transformation goals.

Burjeel Holdings signed an MoU with Bupa CareConnect, an insurance company and physio homecare provider, to collaborate on referring patients for home physiotherapy programs through PhysioTherabia, the Kingdom’s largest physiotherapy and wellness network.

The collaboration aims to expand access to personalized, home-based rehabilitation services, supporting patients in their recovery journey, and improving overall health outcomes.

Another MoU was signed with Sahab, a semi-government technology company specializing in digital transformation, to explore and develop IT solutions that improve resource utilization and operational performance.

The partnership focuses on creating advanced digital systems that drive efficiency, optimize processes, and enhance service delivery across Burjeel Holdings’ growing network.

Burjeel Holdings also entered into an MoU with the Federation of Saudi Chambers of Commerce to facilitate the expansion of Burjeel Specialized Medical Centers across the Kingdom.

Through this collaboration, the Federation will provide strategic business support and guidance to accelerate Burjeel’s expansion, ensuring broader access to specialized healthcare services in Saudi communities.

“These collaborations mark another important step in our journey to deliver accessible, intelligent, and patient-centered healthcare across the Kingdom. By combining our clinical expertise with strong local partnerships, we aim to advance innovation, improve outcomes, and contribute meaningfully to Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 healthcare goals,” said Mr. Abdulmohsen Al Ashry, Member of the Board of Directors at Burjeel Holdings and CEO of Burjeel Arabia.

Participating under the theme ‘Care meets Intelligence – World-Class Healthcare for the Kingdom,’ Burjeel Holdings showcased its latest advancements in artificial intelligence, complex care, and physical and mental well-being solutions. The Group demonstrated how technology and empathy are converging to shape the future of healthcare, with intelligent systems designed to improve efficiency, accuracy, and patient experience.

As part of its participation, Burjeel Holdings hosted HE Fahad Abdulrahman AlJalajel, Minister of Health of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; H.E. Dr. Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, Deputy Prime Minister for Human Development and Minister of Health and Population of Egypt; and H.E. Dr. Suhel Ajaz Khan, Ambassador of India to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, along with healthcare leaders and industry experts, at its booth.

Visitors engaged with interactive demonstrations of Burjeel’s intelligent healthcare ecosystem and learned about its growing contributions to the Kingdom’s health transformation.

Through these partnerships and innovations, the Group continues to advance its mission of integrating care, intelligence, and technology to deliver world-class healthcare for the Kingdom.

