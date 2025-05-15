Saudi Arabia - Eight Sleep, a sleep fitness company, has announced its expansion into Saudi Arabia, marking the next step in its GCC growth strategy following a successful launch in the UAE in November 2024.

The Saudi entry coincides with the global unveiling of Pod 5, the world’s first AI-powered sleep syst/em that transforms any bed into an intelligent, adaptive environment — automatically adjusting temperature, elevation, and sound to maximise sleep performance and optimise health.

“We’ve seen extraordinary early adoption across the region. People here are prioritising sleep, and looking for smarter ways to improve it,” said Matteo Franceschetti, Co-Founder and CEO of Eight Sleep. “Saudi Arabia and the UAE are strategic growth priorities for us, as the GCC is soon to become our second-largest market globally after the United States.”

Eight Sleep’s expansion into KSA marks a significant milestone in the brand’s global growth, and a step toward addressing what new data reveals is a growing sleep crisis across the GCC, the company said.

"Proprietary user data from Eight Sleep reveals Saudi Arabia ranks last in sleep quality among all 30+ global markets where the brand operates. Globally, users in KSA report the latest average bedtime, with the UAE following closely at fourth — placing both countries in the bottom 25% of all markets, a gap Eight Sleep is determined to help close," the company said.

With 92% of Eight Sleep members reporting improved sleep, Pod 5 sets a new benchmark for what sleep technology can deliver, it said.

“The data tells a clear story: people in this region struggle to get high-quality sleep,” added Franceschetti. “Pod 5 was built to change that. It’s not just about cooling or comfort, it’s about creating a smarter, more responsive sleep experience that works with your body, not against it.”

Building on the success of the award-winning Pod, Pod 5 is a modular system made up of four seamlessly integrated components — the Cover, the Hub, the Blanket, and the Base — and is built around three core benefits: immersive temperature control, zero-gravity elevation, and integrated surround sound.

● Immersive temperature: The new Cover and hydro-powered Blanket work together to double thermal performance across the body. Each side cools or heats independently from 12°C to 43°C, adjusting based on biometric data to support deeper sleep.

● Zero-gravity elevation: The new Base gently lifts the upper body to relieve back pressure and improve circulation. It responds automatically to snoring, elevating the head to reduce disruptions without waking the sleeper or their partner.

● Integrated surround-sound: Built into the Base, the new speaker system delivers science-backed audio, including exclusive NSDR tracks by Dr Andrew Huberman, to calm the nervous system and ease the sleeper into rest.

Powered by AI and tuned to each sleeper

Pod 5 personalises the sleep experience automatically using Autopilot — an intelligent algorithm trained on over 10 million hours of sleep data. It learns each individual’s needs and patterns to anticipate adjustments in real time. Whether it’s shifting temperature during sleep stages, elevating the head when snoring is detected, or adjusting sound to support relaxation, the system responds before the sleeper even knows it’s needed.

Even when two people share a bed, Pod 5 personalises each side independently. Users can access detailed insights and AI-driven coaching through the Eight Sleep app — but the system is designed to be completely hands-off: set it and forget it.

“In the GCC, sleep is often impacted by a unique mix of factors — from extreme heat and social jetlag to high daily stress,” shared Dr Elie Abirached, a Dubai-based longevity expert and Founder of Limitless Human and Restore Fitness. “What makes Autopilot so impactful is that it removes the guesswork and doesn’t just monitor your sleep — it actively responds to it. It learns how your body reacts to these challenges and makes real-time adjustments to help you sleep better and keep an eye on your health metrics. Whether you’re struggling with sleep or looking to take it to the next level, that kind of intelligent, effortless support can make all the difference in.”

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).