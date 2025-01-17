RIYADH — King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre (KFSHRC) in Riyadh has successfully performed the world’s first robotic-assisted implantation of an artificial heart pump (HeartMate 3) developed by Abbott, a groundbreaking procedure that marks a significant advancement in medical technology and patient care.

The HeartMate 3 LVAD (left ventricular assist device) is implanted in the chest and it helps pump blood from the lower left heart chamber, called the left ventricle, to the rest of the body.

A controller unit and battery pack are worn outside the body and are connected to the LVAD through a small opening in the skin.



The surgery was performed on a 35-year-old man who had been hospitalized for 120 days due to advanced heart failure, which had also led to kidney and lung function deterioration. Thanks to this innovative surgical procedure, the patient is now on track to fulfill his dream of returning home to his family.



The procedure was led by Dr. Feras Khaliel, head of cardiac surgery and director of the hospital’s Robotics and Minimally Invasive Surgery Program. The patient spent only four days in the intensive care unit, a stark contrast to the 26-day average for similar procedures performed with traditional surgical methods. Recovery time is also expected to be significantly reduced, with discharge anticipated within 10 days instead of the usual 63 days required for conventional interventions.



Dr. Khaliel emphasized the precision and safety of robotic-assisted surgery, noting that the patient experienced no infections or bleeding during or after the operation. "The patient was amazed at the minimal scarring, reflecting the advanced capabilities of robotic technology," he said.



This success builds on KFSHRC’s legacy of global achievements, including the world’s first fully robotic heart transplant and robotic liver transplantation. These milestones underscore KFSHRC’s commitment to pioneering innovation and further cement its status as a global leader in specialized healthcare.

