Saudi Arabia - OncoMASTER, a Korea-based leader in precision oncology, and Novo Genomics, a Saudi biotech firm, have signed an MoU to launch several advanced feasibility studies in personalised cancer treatment for Saudi patients.

This collaboration represents a significant step in harnessing AI-driven oncology insights to bring precision medicine to the Middle East and positions Saudi Arabia as a regional leader in advanced cancer care.

"We at Novo Genomics are thrilled to partner with OncoMASTER, bringing their transformative AI technology to Saudi Arabia. This collaboration will allow us to improve cancer care outcomes and establish the Kingdom as a leader in precision oncology,” said Abdulelah Alhawsawi, CEO of Novo Genomics.

“This MoU represents a significant step forward for our mission to deliver world-class healthcare solutions aligned with Saudi Vision 2030.

Precision oncology

This MoU reflects a pivotal collaboration in precision oncology, with both OncoMASTER and Novo Genomics dedicated to advancing healthcare through innovation.

By integrating OncoMASTER’s predictive models with Novo Genomics’ local genomic expertise, the partnership aims to bring personalised cancer treatment options to Saudi patients and enhance clinical trial accessibility in the region. This MoU not only strengthens Saudi Arabia’s leadership role in precision oncology but also paves the way for skill development in AI and genomics, potentially creating high-value jobs and contributing to a robust biotech ecosystem.

“We are excited to partner with Novo Genomics and to bring the potential of OncoMASTER’s AI-driven oncology models to Saudi Arabia. This collaboration will not only help improve patient outcomes but could also serve as a framework for broader precision medicine applications in the Middle East,” said Dr Woo Young Jang, CEO of OncoMASTER.

Multiple collaborative initiatives

Through the MoU, OncoMASTER and Novo Genomics will explore multiple collaborative initiatives to bring data-driven oncology solutions to Saudi Arabia, including:

*Implement and evaluate OncoMASTER’s predictive AI model, which classifies colorectal cancer patients into treatment groups likely to benefit from specific therapies;

*Feasibility study on an AI-based clinical trial matching solution, ultimately improving patient access to cutting-edge treatments; and

*Collaboration on OncoMASTER's other AI-driven solutions, designed to enhance precision oncology capabilities by integrating genomic and clinical data, paving the way for further personalisation in cancer treatment.

Inspired by the success of South Korea’s K-MASTER, the MoU includes discussions on establishing the "S-MASTER" project—Saudi Arabia’s version of the K-MASTER initiative. The S-MASTER project aims to create one of the region’s largest cancer genomics databases, specifically tailored to the genetic profiles of Saudi patients. This initiative would support innovative cancer therapies and personalised treatment options in Saudi Arabia, driving forward Saudi Vision 2030’s goal of a world-class healthcare system.

