UAE – Valeo Health, a leader in AI-driven healthcare, has raised $12 million in its Series B funding round, bringing its total funding raised to $20 million to date, according to a press release.

The fundraising transaction was led by Flintera, with participation from existing investors Nuwa Capital, FJ Labs, Oryx, and Mindshift Capital, as well as new investors like Oraseya and Eirad.

The company will use the funding to accelerate its mission to make personalised, science-backed healthcare solutions more accessible across Saudi Arabia, the UAE and the GCC region.

Sundeep Sahni, CEO and Co-Founder of Valeo Health, commented: “This funding enables us to scale our AI technology, enhance our product offerings, and expand our reach, ensuring more individuals benefit from proactive healthcare solutions.”

Nitin Reen, Partner at Nuwa Capital, stated: “With this round, we have the opportunity to deepen the customer centricity and provide even more value to our most important stakeholder.”

Source: Mubasher

