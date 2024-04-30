Prefect Presentation for Commercial Services (2P Prefect Presentation) inked a contract for operating the Ministry of Health’s contact centres with a value of SAR 200.99 million.

The two parties sealed the agreement on 29 April 2024 for one year, according to a bourse filing.

2P Prefect Presentation highlighted that the deal will have a positive impact on its financial results for the years 2024, 2025, and 2026.

Under the contract, the company will activate, operate, and develop interactive omni-channels with the beneficiaries of the Ministry of Health.

It will provide omni-channels contact services with high quality to support and enhance communication with all entities and beneficiaries.

Earlier this month, 2P Prefect Presentation secured a Sharia-compliant bank facility at a total amount of SAR 80 million with Saudi Awwal Bank (SAB).

