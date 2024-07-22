Under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has launched a comprehensive and integrated framework to support the mental wealth of Dubai’s community.

This initiative aligns with the objective of the Dubai Social Agenda 33, to make Dubai the world’s best destination for living, working, and visiting.

Awadh Seghayer Al Ketbi, Director-General of the Dubai Health Authority, stated, "Guided by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, Dubai continues to advance across various fields and strengthen its status as a leading global city and community of the future. The Mental Wealth Framework, endorsed by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum during a meeting of The Executive Council, introduces a comprehensive set of initiatives that will enhance Dubai's global reputation as a preferred destination for quality of life."

Al Ketbi emphasised that mental wealth is an integral part of the health and welfare of the community and one of the most important strategic objectives of major cities around the world, especially given the rapid pace of daily life. Achieving this objective requires scientific and systematic intervention to manage the demands and pressures of everyday life and their potential consequences.

Al Ketbi explained that the Mental Wealth Framework was designed to enhance Dubai's unique lifestyle proposition and the support the diverse, harmonious nature of its community. The framework is based on the latest best practices for promoting mental well-being and employs innovative solutions to achieve the highest levels of overall well-being. It also benchmarks against the top six global models.

The initiative supports the goals of the Dubai Social Agenda 33 to establish the most effective and proactive social system in protection, care, and empowerment, and develop a highly efficient health system that meets global standards by promoting healthy lifestyles and enhancing the quality of health, preventive, physical, and mental services.

Al Ketbi added that the Authority will work in cooperation with relevant entities and community members to harness all enablers and tools necessary to achieve the aims of the Mental Wealth Framework.

Dubai Social Agenda 33

The new framework supports the objectives of the Dubai Social Agenda 33 to position Dubai among the world’s top three cities in terms of standard of living, and achieve life expectancy ranking among the top ten globally. This will be achieved by highlighting and promoting the key elements of mental well-being that Dubai offers, and expanding and building upon them to establish the highest standards of well-being within Dubai's community.

The framework includes ten initiatives aimed at achieving the highest levels of mental wealth within the community. These initiatives will be implemented over the next five years at a cost of AED105 million.

Key objectives

The Mental Wealth Framework aims to achieve a set of strategic goals that ensure the integration of various initiatives, including developing a comprehensive model of care that include all aspects of mental wealth services, early detection, intervention, enhancement, and prevention. The framework accommodates all segments of society with a range of exceptional initiatives for the early detection of any factors that might affect an individual's mental and emotional state or levels of positive energy. It also aims to provide high-quality care, support, and counselling services necessary to enhance psychological and community stability.

Additionally, the framework focuses on the educational environment, and empowering school staff and parents to develop students' psychological capacities. It also seeks to increase levels of satisfaction and happiness among community members.

Other strategic objectives of the Mental Wealth Framework include the promotion of research and innovation, reflecting Dubai’s ethos of basing sound decisions and plans on scientific research and innovation.

In line with this objective, a series of studies will be conducted to ensure the continuous measurement and achievement of psychological and community stability for individuals, particularly those who are prioritised in the framework: the elderly, children, people of determination, and those with chronic diseases, and various other segments of Dubai's society.