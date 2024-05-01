Mubadala Health Dubai, part of the M42 group, has been accredited by the Joint Commission International (JCI).

This achievement marks a milestone for Mubadala Health Dubai as it attains its inaugural JCI accreditation in an impressive timeframe of less than 18 months since the facility opened its doors in October 2022.

JCI accreditation, a top recognition for healthcare facilities, emphasises Mubadala Health Dubai's commitment to delivering high-quality care and maintaining strict patient safety standards. The facility underwent a comprehensive five-day survey in January, covering all aspects of its operations.

The accreditation underscores its unwavering commitment to prioritising patient-centric care, and sets a benchmark for swift achievement within the healthcare sector, reflecting M42's relentless pursuit of excellence in delivering high-quality health and medical services.

Leveraging advanced health solutions from M42, Mubadala Health Dubai provides its patients with state-of-the-art, high-quality, and effective surgical and non-surgical medical services. Specialising in day surgery and diagnostics across 30 different areas and age groups, patient safety and care take precedence at the facility.

Safeya Al Maqtari, Acting Chief Executive Officer at Mubadala Health Dubai, said, "This is a huge achievement serving as a testament to the entire team's dedication to consistently providing the highest international standards of care to every patient who walks through our doors. This exceptional outcome is truly one of a kind and our entire team is very proud of this accomplishment."