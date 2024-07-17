Gilead Sciences, a leading biopharmaceutical company, has announced the renewal and expansion of its partnership with Cigalah Healthcare, a highly reputable organisation in the Saudi healthcare sector, through 2026.

In order to advance patient care and improve access to medicines in Saudi Arabia, the agreement includes a comprehensive distribution arrangement, with Cigalah Healthcare securing distribution rights for Gilead products across its various therapeutic areas.

Earlier this year, Gilead established and launched its fully operational affiliate in the kingdom, Gilead Sciences Arabia, to enable direct access to healthcare providers and enhance patient support.

Expanding access

Vitor Papao, General Manager of Gilead Sciences, Middle East, commented: “Our ongoing partnership with Cigalah Healthcare is integral to our mission of expanding access to innovative treatments in the kingdom. This is closely in line with Vision 2030, where the healthcare sector is undergoing transformation to meet the needs of every member of the society. Through our renewed agreement, we are well positioned to leverage Cigalah’s extensive network to reach even more patients.”

Yasser Yousuf Naghi, CEO of Cigalah, stated: "Gilead is a global leader in innovative pharmaceutical solutions for Virology, Infectiology, and Oncology. For Cigalah, this partnership offers the opportunity to gain valuable expertise in highly specialised and innovative therapy areas, to ultimately contribute towards the realisation of the Health Sector Transformation Programme and serve our community."-

