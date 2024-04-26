The United States has received new information from the Israeli authorities about a specific Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) unit that Washington was reportedly going to designate over human rights allegations in the West Bank, a source familiar with the matter said on Friday.

In light of the new information, Washington's review of the matter is still ongoing and no final decision has been made, the source added.

Israeli leaders said earlier this week they will fight against sanctions being imposed on any Israeli military units for alleged human rights abuses after media reports said Washington was planning its first sanctions against the country's defence forces.

