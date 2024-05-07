RIYADH — Saudi Arabia warned of the dangerous repercussions of the Israeli occupation forces’ targeting of the city of Rafah as part of its ongoing bloody and brutal campaign on the Gaza Strip.



The Kingdom also renewed its call on the international community to intervene immediately to stop the genocide being perpetrated by Israel against unarmed civilians in the occupied Gaza Strip.



In a statement issued on Monday, the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs voiced Saudi Arabia’s warning of the dangers of targeting the city of Rafah by the Israeli occupation forces as part of its bloody and systematic campaign to storm all areas of the Gaza Strip and displace its residents into the unknown, in light of the lack of safe havens after the massive destruction caused by the Israeli war machine.



The ministry affirmed the Kingdom’s categorical rejection of the ongoing blatant violations of all international resolutions by the occupation forces. The ministry called for stopping massacres of the unarmed civilians. The ministry noted that Israel’s violation of international law and international humanitarian law without deterrence exacerbates the humanitarian crisis and scuttles international peace efforts.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).