The Global Prompt Engineering Championship will kick off tomorrow under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Dubai Future Foundation (DFF).

Thirty competitors will participate from 13 countries – Lebanon, Egypt, Jordan, Syria, Morocco, India, Singapore, the Dominican Republic, Austria, France, Spain, the United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates.

The finalists, who were selected from thousands of entries from 100 countries, will compete across three categories – Art, Literature and Coding – for a prize fund worth AED1 million in total. The first day of the competition will take place in AREA 2071 in Emirates Towers. Contestants will be judged on their speed, quality, creativity and accuracy. The best three from each category will qualify for the final stage of the challenge taking place on Tuesday at the Museum of the Future.

Major global technology companies, including Microsoft, Google, and IBM, in addition to the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, the strategic partner for this event, will participate.

Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, and Deputy Managing Director of DFF, said, “This global competition will highlight one of the most sought-after and promising skills of the future.”

Al Olama said, “The Global Prompt Engineering Championship, under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, reflects the importance of harnessing technology in creative fields and innovation in a way that contributes to transforming the future of the labour market and the digital economy.”

He added, “This championship is one of many initiatives and events aimed at supporting promising talents and encouraging them to deploy 4IR from Dubai and the UAE, in a way that contributes to creating new opportunities, enhancing growth and accelerating transformations.”

The Global Prompt Engineering Championship is organised by the Dubai Center for Artificial Intelligence (DCAI) and supervised by DFF. The judging panel includes Benedetta Ghione from Art Dubai, Saeed Kharbash from Dubai Culture, and Mazen Abu Najm from Microsoft, who will oversee the Art category. In the Literature category, the judges are Mustafa Al Rawi from International Media Investments (IMI), Ahlam Al Bolooki from Emirates Literature Foundation, and Ramesh Chander from Google. The Coding category judges are Ashraf Khan from IBM, Abdul Rahman Al-Mahmoud from the UAE Artificial Intelligence Office, and Ahmed El Sayed from Google.

Ahlam Bolooki, CEO, Emirates Literature Foundation, said, “Prompt engineering is quickly becoming one of the most important skills to succeed and advance in the world we live in. I am proud that our city is leading a global initiative that celebrates and rewards the world’s best talent in the generative AI space.”

Dr. Saeed Mubarak bin Kharbash, CEO of the Arts and Literature Sector at Dubai Culture, emphasised the significance of the Global Prompt Engineering Championship and its role in inspiring visionaries around the world to integrate human creativity with the latest technological advancements.

Mustafa Al Rawi, Group Director of Editorial Partnerships at International Media Investments (IMI), said, “The Global Prompt Engineering Championship is a brilliant way to identify and support talent, highlighting how technology can play a powerful role in the future of literature and creativity. Dubai is already building a community of writers and such initiatives add momentum to this important facet of culture.”