UAE - UAE-based e-commerce AI startup Yozo.ai has secured $1.70 million in pre-seed funding, co-led by Access Bridge Ventures and Disruptech Ventures and joined by Arzan VC, Oraseya Capital, Plus VC, Suhail Ventures, Glint Ventures, and M-Empire Angels.

The startup will use the funding to support product development and international expansion beyond the MENA region, according to a press release.

Founded in 2025, Yozo.ai is developing an AI growth agent that autonomously runs retention and conversion marketing across email, WhatsApp, and SMS for e-commerce merchants.

Through the platform, merchants can link their sales channels, approve campaigns, and allow the AI agent to execute, test, and optimize growth workflows without manual intervention.

The company seeks to enable users to boost revenues that are often left unrealized due to fragmented tools, manual execution, or limited internal capacity.

Hossam Ali, Founder of Yozo, said: “Conversion and retention involve far more moving parts than most teams can realistically manage. Our agent is designed to handle that complexity autonomously.”

Commenting on the investment, Issa Aghabi of Access Bridge Ventures affirmed that Yozo is well positioned to build a scalable platform embedded directly into everyday e-commerce workflows.

