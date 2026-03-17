NIGERIA and the Republic of Türkiye are exploring deeper collaboration to accelerate the transformation of Nigeria’s livestock sector and unlock investment opportunities across the value chain.

Minister of Livestock Development, Idi Mukhtar Maiha, disclosed this while receiving a delegation from the Nigeria–Türkiye Business Council (NTBC), led by its chairman, Dele Kelvin Oye, during a visit to the ministry in Abuja.

Maiha said the engagement aligns with the economic reform agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, particularly efforts to strengthen international partnerships that can support the modernisation and growth of key sectors of the Nigerian economy, including livestock development.

According to the minister, Nigeria’s livestock sector presents significant investment opportunities spanning the entire value chain.

“The Nigerian livestock sector is open for business. From feed and fodder production, animal health management and ranching systems to dairy development, meat processing, quality assurance, cold-chain logistics and transportation, the entire livestock value chain is undergoing transformation,” he said.

Maiha noted that stronger collaboration with Türkiye could support the Government’s efforts to expand red meat production, improve livestock breeds through advanced genetics, develop grazing reserves and strengthen dairy production.

He added that other potential areas of cooperation include food processing and vaccine manufacturing, which are critical to building a resilient livestock industry.

“The entire livestock ecosystem presents strong opportunities for mutually beneficial partnerships. We are therefore ready to work with partners that can bring technology, expertise and investment into the sector,” he added.

Speaking earlier, Oye said Türkiye’s experience in livestock development offers practical solutions that could support Nigeria’s reform agenda.

He noted that despite its own challenges, Türkiye has developed a livestock industry with strong capabilities that align with the priority areas of the Federal Ministry of Livestock Development.

These include genetic improvement through artificial insemination, advanced poultry production systems, feed manufacturing, livestock equipment and technology, leather value chain development and pasture management.

Oye commended the ministry for its ongoing efforts to reposition Nigeria’s livestock sector and expressed the council’s readiness to facilitate partnerships between Nigerian and Turkish investors to unlock opportunities within the industry.

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