RustaiqThe Ministry of Heritage and Tourism (MHT) has relaunched a tender inviting companies to submit proposals for the development, management and operation of historic landmarks in the wilayat of Suwaiq, as part of efforts to revitalise cultural assets and expand heritage tourism.

The initiative aims to transform selected heritage sites into sustainable tourism destinations while preserving their historical and architectural significance.

According to the ministry, the tender covers two prominent historic locations in North Batinah governorate — Sur Al Hilal and Sur Al Maqabisha, both situated in Suwaiq. Investors are invited to present development concepts that enhance the cultural and tourism value of the sites while ensuring their long-term conservation.

Interested companies are required to submit comprehensive proposals outlining their vision for developing and operating the locations. Submissions must include operational plans, strategies for heritage preservation and clear projections of the economic and tourism potential of the projects, including opportunities for job creation and local value addition.

Applicants must also provide a detailed development plan explaining how the sites will be utilised. This should include proposed visitor facilities, tourism activities and cultural programmes aimed at enriching the visitor experience while safeguarding the sites’ historic character.

In addition, participating firms must submit valid commercial registration documents, a timeline for preparatory work and project implementation, as well as evidence of previous experience in similar heritage or tourism projects.

The ministry emphasised the importance of strengthening the In-country Value (ICV) component by outlining both direct and indirect employment opportunities that the projects could generate for local communities.

As part of the incentives offered, successful investors will be granted a rental grace period of up to three years to allow sufficient time for development and initial operations.

Bidders are encouraged to present innovative concepts that integrate tourism, cultural heritage and community engagement. Suggested ideas include interpretive centres showcasing the history of the region, spaces dedicated to traditional crafts and cultural exhibitions, and venues for cultural events and educational activities.

Proposals may also incorporate heritage-based tourism experiences such as guided tours, artisan workshops, cultural festivals and retail outlets offering locally made products and crafts.

Officials said the initiative is expected to highlight the historical significance of the sites and strengthen their role as cultural and tourism attractions, supporting the broader national strategy to expand heritage tourism across the Sultanate.

Bids can be submitted until June 17, 2026.