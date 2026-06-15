Riyadh: The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), launched today, Sunday, June 14. 2026, at the headquarters of the General Secretariat, the "Gulf Legislation Platform".

The platform is one of the initiatives designed to elevate legislative integration among the GCC states by enabling the review of unified Gulf legislation issued within the framework of joint Gulf action, and providing a unified electronic reference that contributes to supporting legislative and legal work across the Council member states.

During the launch, GCC Secretary General, Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi applauded the efforts of those in charge of this initiative, which came in implementation of the decision of the Standing Committee of Officials of Legislation Departments in the GCC States at its 19th meeting.

The committee had approved the General Secretariat's proposal to establish this specialised platform to streamline access to unified Gulf and national legislation.

The platform provides advanced search services that enable government and legal entities in the member states, alongside specialists, researchers, and those interested in legislative affairs, to access and review unified Gulf legislation and national legislation with efficiency and ease.

This enhances the exchange of legal expertise and supports legislative co-ordination and integration among the Council states. The platform currently includes more than 24,700 legal and legislative documents.

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