The unified GCC law on international land transport has been approved by the Shura Council.

Transportation and Telecommunications Minister Dr Shaikh Abdulla bin Ahmed Al Khalifa yesterday said the legislation is a crucial step towards addressing regulatory gaps, protecting national transporters and strengthening regional economic integration.

He explained that Bahrain currently has only two articles regulating land transport under the 2014 Traffic Law, alongside ministerial regulations, which made it difficult to deal with growing challenges in the sector.

He added that the unified system would introduce a standardised violations framework covering both passenger and logistics transport to enhance safety and security across borders.

“The unified law was launched in 2022, with Saudi Arabia being the first to approve it. However, differences in regulations meant we needed to bridge the gap to match its implementation,” he said during the Shura Council session yesterday.

The minister further noted that concerns raised by the private sector, including the Bahrain Chamber, have been taken into consideration.

“Issues were raised about unfair competition between Bahraini and GCC companies, and these matters will be addressed,” he said, adding that the new system would help position Bahrain for a larger role in international transport movement.

“There are 150 logistics transport companies registered in Bahrain with more than 2,300 vehicles,” he noted.

“There are also Bahraini companies currently operating in Saudi Arabia, and this law will ensure that procedures are unified rather than fragmented from one country to another.”

Dr Shaikh Abdulla said discussions were underway with the Interior Ministry to resolve problems related to heavy vehicles and trucks being parked in residential areas.

“There are no suitable yards at present, and when space on the King Fahad Causeway is opened, it will help reduce the problem,” he said. “No fees will be introduced without consultation with the Bahrain Chamber and the Saudi authorities.”

He also warned that some Bahraini transport companies were operating illegally in Saudi Arabia.

“We want that stopped,” he said, adding that the new rules would open legitimate business opportunities for young Bahrainis entering the sector.

Violations and bans on transporters, he explained, would be governed by executive bylaws agreed upon by all GCC member states, with the Urgent Matters Court handling related challenges.

He also highlighted the introduction of remote inspections to speed up procedures and reduce bureaucracy.

Shura foreign affairs, defence and national security committee rapporteur Abdulla Al Nuaimi said the decree law reflected Bahrain’s commitment to its regional obligations and implemented decisions taken by the GCC Supreme Council at its 43rd session.

“The unified law aims to achieve the highest levels of co-ordination, integration and connectivity between member states,” he said, adding that the legislation was necessary to avoid a regulatory gap, particularly as some countries – led by Saudi Arabia – had already begun applying the system.

The rapporteur added that the law would enhance road safety by unifying technical standards and tightening oversight of transport operations, helping to protect lives and property.

“It will also positively impact the national economy by boosting trade, improving supply chains and enhancing the competitiveness of the logistics sector,” he said.

During the debate, human rights committee chairman Dr Mohammed Al Khozaie said land transport was a backbone of global trade and a vital pillar of the economy.

“The King Fahad Causeway is the clearest example of how land transport connected Bahrain to the outside world after it was once accessible only by sea,” he said. “This law integrates Bahrain into the international land transport system.”

Dr Ebtisam Al Dallal raised questions about whether any border fees or charges would be imposed on transport companies, asking whether such fees would be based on the unified land transport law or the unified customs system, and whether future executive regulations might introduce additional financial burdens affecting competitiveness.

Public utilities and environment affairs committee chairman Dr Mohammed Ali Hassan said the decree law complemented existing maritime and commercial transport legislation and would help unify and co-ordinate procedures across the GCC, particularly in areas related to traffic safety and the transport of hazardous materials.

Meanwhile, legislative and legal affairs committee chairwoman Dalal Al Zayed voiced strong support for the decree law, describing it as a direct translation of binding decisions issued by GCC leaders.

“This law addresses a vital sector and supports economic integration in intra-GCC trade,” she said, proposing the creation of a specialised legislative platform to inform transport, travel and tourism companies of applicable regulations and violations.

She also suggested granting limited jurisdiction to urgent courts in cases involving entry bans to prevent delays that could disrupt contractual delivery schedules or cause damage to perishable goods.

The decree law has now been referred to His Majesty King Hamad for ratification.

mohammed@gdnmedia.bh

