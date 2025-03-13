KUWAIT CITY - Brigadier General Mohammed Al-Subhan, Chairman of the Unified Traffic Week Committee for the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, has confirmed that the newly approved Traffic Law No. 5/2025 introduces alternative penalties as a key amendment.

These penalties can replace the original sanctions at the discretion of the judiciary.

For instance, a judge may convert the original penalty into community service, tailored to the violator’s profession and qualifications.

This service, which can last up to one year, requires eight hours of work per day without compensation.

Additionally, if a serious violation results in damage to public funds, the violator may be required to repair the damage at their own expense.

Judges also have the authority to combine multiple service penalties, which take effect immediately upon the issuance of the ruling.

Spatial Impoundment

Al-Subhan explained that vehicle impoundment remains applicable in 27 cases, as before. A new regulatory decision will introduce the concept of "physical impoundment," where a tracking device is installed in the vehicle, and fees are imposed based on the violation committed. If the spatial impoundment conditions are violated, a fine of 50 dinars will be levied, and the vehicle will be moved to a traffic impoundment garage.

Additional fines will apply if the tracking device is damaged or lost. Al-Subhan emphasized that violating physical impoundment is a serious offense, and the violator must designate a fixed location for the vehicle, ensuring it does not move from that spot.

Al-Subhan also revealed that Sheikh Fahad Al-Yousef, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, will issue a regulatory decision limiting the number of vehicles citizens and residents can own before the new traffic law takes effect on April 22. Responding to concerns about potential discrimination, Al-Subhan clarified that such measures are not discriminatory but fall within the state’s sovereign authority to regulate in the public interest, similar to administrative deportation policies.

Accuracy of AI Cameras

The accuracy of artificial intelligence (AI) cameras in detecting violations is 99%, with human oversight to ensure precision. Violations such as failing to wear a seatbelt, using a mobile phone, exceeding speed limits, or placing children in the front seat are documented by AI and reviewed by humans. Notifications for such violations are sent to the perpetrator within 48 to 72 hours. Al-Subhan confirmed that any citizen or resident can file a complaint about a violation, either directly or indirectly, through the Ministry of Interior’s “Sahl” application or by visiting the Violations Investigation Department. Complaints are thoroughly reviewed, and violations may be canceled if the claimant’s rights are proven.



Ministry patrols are equipped with cameras to verify claims of wrongful violations, ensuring the rights of both security personnel and violators are protected.

Fines Under the New Law

Addressing concerns about the severity of fines under the new law, Al-Subhan stated that Kuwait’s fines are not the highest among neighboring countries. Some GCC countries impose stricter penalties. The General Traffic Department conducted extensive studies and public opinion polls before finalizing the law, which was reviewed by the judiciary, the Fatwa and Legislation Authority, and the Public Prosecution. The resulting fines aim to deter reckless driving and serious violations, such as running red lights, which endanger lives.

The 2025 Unified Traffic Week for GCC countries will carry the slogan “Driving without Accidents,” continuing the theme from 2024. Al-Subhan highlighted that most accidents result from driver inattention, often due to mobile phone use. Since 1984, Traffic Weeks across GCC countries have successfully improved driver behavior and road safety.

Congestion and Traffic Behavior

Regarding traffic congestion, Al-Subhan acknowledged ongoing road expansions and bridge constructions to alleviate the issue. However, he stressed that personal traffic behavior, such as crossing road lines or blocking others, remains a significant problem. Kuwait has a long history of traffic regulation, dating back to 1930, with laws evolving over the decades to address changing needs.

Under the new law, settlement orders for violations now range from 15 to 150 dinars, up from the previous range of 5 to 50 dinars. Habitual violators, especially those committing serious offenses, will be referred to court without the option of settlement.

Violations and Accountability

Al-Subhan clarified that vehicle owners are held responsible for violations, even if someone else was driving at the time. If a vehicle owner disputes a fine, they must identify the driver during the violation. He shared an example of a woman fined 30,000 dinars for violations committed by her son’s friends, who were driving her vehicle without her knowledge.

Seat Belt Law Enforcement

Al-Subhan reiterated that drivers and front-seat passengers are required to wear seat belts, with vehicle owners held accountable for compliance. With the new law’s implementation, patrols and control rooms have observed increased adherence to seat belt regulations. He noted that it is now rare to see drivers or passengers without seat belts.

In conclusion, Al-Subhan emphasized the importance of the new law and its stricter fines, given the lax attitude some had toward the previous penalties. In 2024 alone, Kuwait recorded 66,000 accidents, averaging 200 to 300 daily, with 28 to 30 injuries and 284 fatalities, including 11 children. The new law aims to curb these alarming statistics and enhance road safety.

