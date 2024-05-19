Qatar Charity (QC) announced that it sent three planes carrying 60 tons of relief aid to the flood-affected victims in the Balkh province, in northern Afghanistan.

The aid included 1000 food baskets and living necessities including 3000 blankets, benefitting a total of 8000 affected individuals in the provinces of Balkh and Takhar.

Currently in Afghanistan, Qatar Charity\'s delegation is distributing the aid to the affected individuals in collaboration with the Afghan Red Crescent Society, in addition to assessing the situation and evaluating the scale of urgent humanitarian needs.

Director of the Emergency and Relief Department at Qatar Charity Mana Al Ansari stated that Qatar Charity\'s intervention came as an urgent response to the flood disaster. He noted that it immediately dispatched its aid to meet the needs of the Afghan people affected by the floods.

Al Ansari emphasized that Qatar Charity will continue to deliver assistance, and it is currently studying new projects for future intervention, which will include the provision of additional aid in the coming period.

It is worth noting that the floods that hit northeastern Afghanistan have caused significant damage, resulting in the deaths of hundreds of people and the destruction of more than 300 homes. The heavy rains have also inflicted damage on health centers, tunnels, bridges, agricultural lands, and livestock.

