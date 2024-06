A Qatari Armed Forces' plane arrived in Namibia on Wednesday, carrying 44 tonnes of aid (the fourth batch), provided by the Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD). The aid comes within the framework of Qatar's support for Namibia and its people and its support for those affected by the drought that the country is suffering from.

