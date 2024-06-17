A plane belonging to the Qatari Armed Forces arrived at Port Sudan Airport in the sisterly Republic of Sudan, carrying aid, including medicines, provided by the Qatar Fund for Development.

This aid comes within the framework of Qatar's support for the brotherly Sudanese people, and its full support for their steadfastness in the face of the difficult circumstances they are currently experiencing due to the continuing fighting.

