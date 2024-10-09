BEIRUT-- Qatar's Minister of State for International Cooperation Lolwah bint Rashid Al-Khater announced Tuesday the launch of an air bridge from Doha to Beirut to support the health and relief sectors in Lebanon.

The Qatari minister said, in a statement to reporters, after meeting with Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, that 10 (C-17) aircraft are expected to be sent this month, carrying medical supplies, shelter materials and food supplies.

She stressed her country's firm position towards Lebanon, its sovereignty and its right to maintain its security and stability, condemning all attacks against the Lebanese civilians.

Minister Al-Khater said that the Israeli occupation forces would not have expanded the scope of the conflict outside Gaza if the international community had taken a serious action against what was happening in Gaza. She stressed the need for a serious stance by the international community to immediately cease fire and stop arming the Israeli occupation forces with weapons. For his part, Lebanese Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati praised Qatar's continued support for Lebanon to confront these difficult circumstances.

Two Qatari military aircraft landed, Tuesday, at Beirut's Rafic Hariri International Airport, carrying aid and medical supplies, which were received by the Qatari minister, Lebanese Minister of Health Firas Abiad, Lebanese Minister of Environment Nasser Yassin, and Qatar's Ambassador to Lebanon Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani. (end) ayb.ao

