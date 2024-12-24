DOHA-- Qatar's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Dr. Mohammed Al-Khulaifi, met on Monday in Damascus with Syria's new administration leader, Ahmad Al-Sharaa, to discuss strengthening bilateral relations and Syria's future.

A statement by Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs highlighted discussions on enhancing cooperation between the two countries, Qatar's continuous support for the Syrian people, and providing assistance for Damascus International Airport as part of Qatar's humanitarian and developmental aid, the Gulf country's News Agency reported Dr. Al-Khulaifi reaffirmed Qatar's steadfast support for Syria in building a state of justice, freedom, development, and peace.

He emphasized the importance of Syria's unity and a peaceful transition of power through an inclusive political process aligned with UN Security Council Resolution 2254, alongside efforts to protect civilians and combat terrorism. (end) sss.sm

All KUNA right are reserved © 2022. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).