DUBAI: Qatar will provide Lebanon with about $434 million in financial support, with most of it aimed at the country's ailing energy sector, according to Qatar's Fund for Development.
Qatar has been providing the Lebanese army with grants for fuel and salaries. Lebanon needs foreign funds to help meet a huge reconstruction bill from the 2024 war between Israel and Lebanese armed group Hezbollah, in which Israeli air strikes flattened swathes of the country.
Even before the conflict, Lebanon had for years been struggling with a severe shortage of imported fuel and poor infrastructure.
A fund statement said about $400 million would be provided to support the energy sector, of which 10% had been allocated as a grant. The financial support would also aim at bolstering the Lebanese army's capacities and other sectors.
