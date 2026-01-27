DUBAI: Qatar will provide Lebanon with ​about $434 million in financial support, with most ⁠of it aimed at the country's ailing energy ⁠sector, according ‌to Qatar's Fund for Development.

Qatar has been providing the Lebanese army ⁠with grants for fuel and salaries. Lebanon needs foreign funds to help meet a huge reconstruction bill from ⁠the 2024 war ​between Israel and Lebanese armed group Hezbollah, in which Israeli ‍air strikes flattened swathes of the country.

Even before ​the conflict, Lebanon had for years been struggling with a severe shortage of imported fuel and poor infrastructure.

A fund statement said about $400 million would be provided to support the energy sector, of which 10% had been allocated as a grant. The ⁠financial support would also ‌aim at bolstering the Lebanese army's capacities and other sectors.

(Reporting by Jana ‌Choukeir ⁠and Andrew Mills; Writing by Menna Alaa El-Din; Editing ⁠by Alexandra Hudson, William Maclean)