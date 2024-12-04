LONDON -- Funding for humanitarian assistance and international development initiatives supported jointly by the UK and Qatar will be doubled to reach to USD 100 million (آ£79.4 million), the UK Foreign Office announced on Tuesday.

This renewed commitment will boost joint action between the two countries on mutually beneficial initiatives, which tackle key global challenges such as addressing the root causes of irregular migration and displacement, conflict resolution, education, and scientific research, the Office added in a statement.

The UK-Qatar humanitarian and development partnership uses joint UK and Qatari expertise to deliver on the most challenging global development issues, driving forward projects to contribute to the attainment of the UN Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy said: "The Qatar State Visit is an opportunity to celebrate our relationship, which is reaching new heights to boost trade and investment and help tackle global challenges, including in Gaza, Syria and Somalia, together. "Our joint work has already helped alleviate suffering across the world, and this doubling of support will help us achieve so much more in the coming years," he added.

Meanwhile, Qatar's Minister of State for International Cooperation Maryam Al-Misnad said: "Qatar and the UK stand united in our efforts to deliver critical humanitarian assistance and development support to vulnerable communities affected by crises.

"By doubling our joint humanitarian funding, both countries reaffirm our commitment to strengthening the partnership, providing humanitarian relief, while also implementing initiatives that address the root causes of global instability.

"His Highness's state visit will further strengthen the already strong bonds between Qatar and the UK across a range of fields, supporting the long-term prosperity of both countries," she noted.

In addition to deepening the UK-Qatar partnership in tackling humanitarian crises, the State Visit also represents an opportunity to further the two countries' flourishing investment relationship, as part of the Government's growth mission and in alignment with Qatar's national development strategy, Qatar National Vision 2030.

On Wednesday key business leaders, investors and diplomats will be brought together at Mansion House to discuss opportunities for mutually beneficial economic growth. This commitment comes ahead of a suite of further enduring and forward-looking agreements between the UK and Qatar, which are expected to include agreements on security and trade.

All KUNA right are reserved © 2022. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).