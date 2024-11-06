Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has completed a project to distribute 12,000 hot meals to displaced families in the central and southern governorates of Gaza as part of its ongoing emergency humanitarian intervention.



Regarding the current food crisis in Gaza, Dr Akram Nassar, head of QRCS office in Gaza, said: “After more than one year of war, the humanitarian disaster in Gaza is unprecedented. Through our interventions, we are trying to help meet part of the growing needs of the population”.



The project, he said, was delayed from Ramadan, when only 2,400 food parcels were distributed, as part of a Qatari aid shipment delivered through the Rafah Border Crossing.



“As the crossing was closed and no humanitarian aid was allowed into Gaza, the project was halted. We had to replace the food parcels with locally prepared hot meals, to meet the needs of displaced families,” added Nassar.



“QRCS is determined to continue its humanitarian efforts and interventions to help more than two million Palestinians in Gaza. Since the beginning of war, QRCS has supported the blockade with more than 800 tonnes of diverse food supplies, including flour, rice, and vegetable oil. We also distributed over 24,000 food parcels and 300,000 hot meals, to help make life there more possible,” he added.

