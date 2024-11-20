A high-level delegation from Qatar Charity (QC), headed by its CEO Yusuf bin Ahmed Al-Kuwari, inaugurated several development projects in Kosovo. The delegation was received by Kosovo’s Prime Minister Albin Kurti, in the presence of Qatar’s Ambassador to Kosovo HE Jaber Ali Al-Dosari. The prime minister commended QC’s contributions to Kosovo over the past 25 years. The inaugurated projects included the Doha Emergency Center, the Qatar Residential Complex, the Qatar Islamic Center, the Water Project, and the Al-Yafei Health Center and a mosque.

Doha Emergency Medical Center

Yusuf bin Ahmed Al-Kuwari, accompanied by Albin Kurti, Deputy Speaker of Parliament Saranda Bogujevci, Kosovo’s Minister of Health Arben Vitia, and HE Jaber Ali Al-Dosari, officially inaugurated the Doha Emergency Medical Center in the city of Podujevë. The centre aims to manage emergency cases and provide comprehensive medical services of high quality, including dental care and radiology.

It is expected to benefit around 80,000 individuals. Prime Minister Albin Kurti praised the project’s significance, highlighting its strategic location, which will allow the centre to offer multiple medical services, including primary health care.

In his remarks, HE Jaber Ali Al-Dosari said: “This project reflects the deep relations between the State of Qatar and the Republic of Kosovo and underscores Qatar’s commitment to supporting development and health initiatives that serve the Kosovar community and contribute to its stability and prosperity.”

He added, “These development projects are made possible through the generous support and guidance of the Amir of Qatar His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, who is dedicated to directing Qatar’s efforts to assist friendly nations and meet their needs.”

Qatar Islamic Center

The Qatar Islamic Center project involves the construction of a central mosque, the headquarters of the Islamic Sheikhdom of Kosovo, a multi-purpose hall, and waqf stores. The centre will provide cultural, educational, and social services, benefiting around 20,000 people.

The mosque’s opening ceremony was attended by the Head of the Islamic Sheikhdom Naim Tërnava, HE Jaber Ali Al-Dosari, and several officials. The Grand Mufti expressed his gratitude for the continuous support from the State of Qatar and QC, saying, “The State of Qatar, under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, has spread goodness around the world. We thank Qatar Charity for this noble work in Kosovo.”

Qatar Tribune