Doha: The volume of real estate trading in sales contracts registered with the Real Estate Registration Department at the Ministry of Justice during the period from June 1 to 5 amounted to QR911,760,894, while the total sales contracts for the real estate bulletin for residential units during the same period reached amounted to QR99,348,178, bringing the total to over QR1bn.

The weekly bulletin issued by the Department shows that the list of properties traded for sale included vacant lands, residential homes, apartment buildings, commercial buildings, shops and residential units.

The sales operations were concentrated in the municipalities of Doha, Al Rayyan, Al Wakrah, Al Dhaayen, Umm Salal, Al Khor and Al Dhakira, Al Shamal, and Al Shahania in addition to the areas of the Pearl, Lusail 69, Ghar Thuaileb, and Legtaifiya.

Meanwhile the total value of real estate transactions recorded in sale contracts during the period from May 25 to May 29 amounted to QR948,988,281, while the total value of sale contracts for residential units, according to the real estate bulletin for the same period, reached QR132,983,443.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

