MUSCAT: For the first time in Oman, LEO Development announced a strategic Partnership with Rove – the Emaar Properties and Dubai Holding JV - to bring lifestyle hospitality to Oman.

The collaboration marks the debut of Rove in the Sultanate of Oman, with a pipeline of projects planned across Muscat and other strategic ITC, free, and Special economic zones in Oman

The first project, Rove Home Muscat Expressway, will feature one- and two-bedroom apartments and lofts, located in a well-connected area of the capital.

The project was announced In the presence of Qais bin Mohammed bin Moosa al Yousef, Chairman of the Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones; Viktor Serenkov, Chairman of Leo Development, Shaikh Faisal bin Abdullah al Rawas, OCCI Chairman; Munir al Muniri, Deputy President for Operations at the Oman Investment Authority; and Dubai Holding, represented by its Chief Operating Officer Paul Bridger, marking the introduction of the Rove brand in Oman.

The collaboration lays the foundation for the development of multiple Rove projects across Oman, supporting the long-term regional growth ambitions of both partners and reinforcing Oman’s position as an emerging destination for contemporary lifestyle hospitality.

The partnership is anchored by the signing of Rove Home Muscat Expressway, the brand’s first branded residential development in Oman. The project represents a significant milestone for LEO Development as it brings an internationally recognized lifestyle brand to the Omani market.

Born in Dubai, Rove is a joint venture between Emaar Properties and Dubai Holding, and has recorded strong regional growth, with over 8,000 keys open or under development.

An award-winning leader in contemporary travel, Rove manages a diverse portfolio of hotels and branded living spaces. Every property is positioned for maximum connectivity and crafted for those who seek efficiency and sustainability alongside a vibrant, local personality - all without the usual complications.

Rove Home Muscat Expressway, the first of several planned developments, will be located in a central and well-connected area near Muscat Hills, with direct access to major road networks. The site offers proximity to Muscat’s primary business districts, urban destinations, the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre (OCEC), and Muscat International Airport.

The project will comprise fully furnished one- and two-bedroom apartments and lofts, supported by a curated range of lifestyle amenities including a lap pool with jacuzzi, roof garden, retail and co-working spaces designed for modern urban living, in addition to the brand’s signature Rove Café.

Commenting on the announcement, Serenkov, Chairman of LEO Development, said: “We are proud to announce our partnership with Rove, bringing a fresh and highly relevant approach to branded residential living in Oman. This collaboration reflects a shared vision to respond to evolving lifestyle expectations and deliver developments defined by intention, cultural sensitivity, and long-term value. Rove Home Muscat Expressway is the first step in a broader pipeline that we believe will redefine urban living in the Sultanate.

Paul Bridger, Chief Operating Officer at Rove Hotels, added, “We are incredibly proud to partner with LEO Development to bring Rove to Oman. LEO’s deep understanding of the local market, combined with Rove’s lifestyle-led design philosophy, creates a powerful platform for long-term growth. This project signals our commitment to Oman’s future and sets the stage for multiple developments across the country.”

As part of the long-term partnership, LEO Development and Rove are aligned on expanding the Rove portfolio across city hubs, leisure destinations, ITCs, and free zones in Oman, reinforcing the Sultanate’s position as an emerging destination for contemporary lifestyle hospitality in the GCC.

