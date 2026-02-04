BIDBID: Dr Khalfan bin Said al Shueili, Minister of Housing and Urban Planning (MoHUP), inaugurated the execution of the integrated Hisn Al Zain residential neighbourhood project in the Wilayat of Bidbid, on Tuesday.

Developed by Zain Property Development, the Hisn Al Zain project is part of national efforts to develop integrated residential communities.

The launching ceremony was attended by a number of officials and representatives of government bodies as well as residents of the Wilayat of Bidbid.

The Hisn Al Zain project is one of the integrated residential projects of Sorouh Initiative. It offers a modern residential neighbourhood with integrated architectural specifications and a high quality of life in accordance with the principles of sustainable urban development. The project spans an area exceeding 286,000 square metres and consists of 639 diverse residential units including 418 detached villas and 221 townhouses with varying sizes and high-quality specifications that meet the needs of Omani families.

During the event, the Minister of Housing and Urban Planning and the attendees were briefed on the components of the model villas, their modern architectural designs, and the technical specifications that reflect the company’s commitment to the highest quality standards in construction and execution. They were also introduced to the project’s master plan and its integrated facilities and services which include a mosque, a commercial area, public amenities, a nursery, pedestrian walkways and children’s play areas all of which contribute to the concept of integrated residential neighbourhoods.

Mishal bin Mohammed bin Abdullah al Raisi, CEO of Zain Property Development, said that the launch of the model villas is part of the company’s strategy to enhance transparency with clients and enable them to witness the quality of construction firsthand. He stressed the company’s commitment to developing integrated residential projects that contribute to supporting the real estate sector and providing sustainable housing options that meet citizens’ needs. The Hisn Al Zain project embodies the company’s commitment to supporting the ministry’ efforts in developing integrated residential communities and enhancing housing stability and quality of life serving both citizens and investors.

The event included a raffle for three Chery iCAR V23 cars for buyers in the project’s first phase to foster the company’s relationship with clientele and encourage investment in the project.



2026 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

