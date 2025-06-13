Muscat- The grape harvesting season has begun in the Wilayat of Yanqul in Dhahirah Governorate. The season, which continues until the beginning of August, features locally grown grapes, one of the summer fruits that are highly sought after in local and traditional markets due to their exceptional quality and rich taste.

Salim bin Suhail Al Alawi, Director of the Agriculture and Water Resources Department in Yanqul, stated that grapevines in the wilayat cover an area of approximately 13 acres, with around 2,600 grape trees of various local and imported varieties. These significantly contribute to meeting the governorate’s demand for grapes during the summer season, he added.

He emphasized that the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources provides numerous services to grape farmers, including technical supervision and advisory follow-ups related to planting distances, trellis design, modern irrigation systems, pest control, and the supply of grape seedlings, as well as scheduling preventive spraying and fertilization.

He also pointed out that these services involve sharing farmers’ expertise and experiences with others in neighboring wilayats and governorates, creating a sustainable income source for farmers while optimizing the governorate’s resources. This includes rationalizing water consumption through modern irrigation techniques and crop-specific watering. He noted that these factors enhance farmers’ economic returns while preserving the cultural and agricultural heritage of crops that thrive in Oman’s fertile environment.

meanwhile, Qais bin Nasser Al Farsi, owner of a local grape farming project in Yanqul, highlighted the significance of grape cultivation in the wilayat. Having engaged in commercial grape production for over a decade and a half, he explained that grapevines require continuous care before the flowering and fruiting season, including soil preparation, fertilization, and regular irrigation.

Al Farsi added that, in addition to local black and white grapes, he has introduced other grape varieties such as Taifi, American, and Turkish, which are known for their diversity and distinct flavours.

