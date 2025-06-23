Muscat: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has officially denied claims circulating regarding the formation of a committee linked to recent international developments. In a statement, the Authority clarified that these claims are not based on any official source.

The CAA urged the public to rely solely on official channels for accurate information and cautioned against spreading misinformation.

