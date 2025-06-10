Ibra – North Sharqiyah will host a grape festival from June 16, aimed at supporting local agriculture, promoting grape cultivation and encouraging youth-led ventures in the sector.

Organised by the Office of the Governor of North Sharqiyah in cooperation with the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources, the North Sharqiyah Grape Festival forms part of efforts to revitalise Oman’s agricultural landscape.

Grapes are among the most widely cultivated and commercially promising fruit crops in the sultanate.

Organisers are expecting that the event will offer an opportunity to market Omani grapes, raise awareness about their economic potential, and encourage young people to view grape farming as a viable business.

“This festival will give a boost to agricultural projects that contribute to food security and the national economy,” a spokesperson said. “It will also serve as a platform to inspire Omani youth to venture into agricultural entrepreneurship through investment in the production and marketing of grapes – a crop that is widely cultivated in several wilayats of the governorate.”

The event will showcase innovations, highlight success stories of local farmers, and promote the exchange of technical knowledge. Organisers also hope to promote community awareness about the sector’s potential, expand grape cultivation areas, and improve annual output over the coming years.

The initiative seeks to open new marketing channels, attract private sector participation across the grape value chain, and develop the concept of contract farming in coordination with agricultural associations. These steps are expected to create new jobs for Omanis and strengthen the sector’s role in rural development.

Festival activities will include exhibitions of grape products and handicrafts, expert-led discussions on farming practices, cultural contests, and entertainment programmes for children.

With rising interest in agricultural tourism and food security, the North Sharqiyah Grape Festival is expected to attract visitors from across the country and the wider region.

