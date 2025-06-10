Visiting the farm means getting used to the smell of fresh soil mixed with the aroma of neem leaves and herbs. There’s a certain calmness in the owners' routine — watering crops with precision, checking the irrigation systems, and making sure pests are controlled naturally. The farm isn’t sprawling like a big industrial operation; instead, it feels more like a close-knit family space. Rows of carefully grown crops stretch out among patches of cover crops, with tools and equipment neatly arranged nearby. The brothers work side-by-side, their conversations light but purposeful, reflecting the careful attention they give to every plant, every action.

This is Yuzu Organic Farm — a place where old-fashioned methods meet modern technology. It’s run by three brothers—Adam, Omar, and Fahar—who have made it their mission to grow food that’s healthy, honest, and free from chemicals. Their approach isn’t about rushing for big yields or mass production; it’s about quality, sustainability, and doing right by the land and the people who eat what they grow.

A Model of Sustainable and Innovative Organic Farming in Oman

The story of the brothers begins with a simple desire: to do something meaningful for their family and community. HH Sayyed Adam Al Said, the farm’s CEO and one of the main driving forces behind it, shares how they started. “When my brothers and I first decided to set up the farm, it was because we wanted to give our parents food that was truly pure,” he says. “We had no prior farming experience, but what we did have was a strong belief in growing food the right way—without harmful chemicals, pesticides, or synthetic fertilisers. We wanted to build something trustworthy, for our families and for everyone else.”

Their choice of the name “Yuzu” isn’t random. It symbolises curiosity and the desire to explore what natural food can be, much like the Japanese citrus fruit it’s named after. But more than that, it represents their philosophy — wanting to stand out, to be different, to see how far they can push organic methods in Oman’s challenging climate.

Their approach draws heavily on practices passed down from their ancestors, combined with new technology. They work the land carefully, using compost teas to boost soil health and planting cover crops that enrich the earth without any artificial help. Crop rotation is a big part of their method—moving crops around to keep pests and disease at bay, rather than using chemical sprays. They also keep a close eye on water use, which is especially important in Oman. Their irrigation systems are tailored precisely for each area, avoiding waste and leaks. It’s a deliberate, thoughtful process, aimed at protecting resources while producing healthy vegetables and herbs.

One of their proudest achievements? Growing wheatgrass — a tricky crop in Oman’s dry climate. “About seven years ago,” Adam recalls, “we had a request from a German client who wanted us to grow wheatgrass. At first, we weren’t sure it was even possible here, but we took it as a challenge.” After sourcing high-quality organic seeds, they succeeded in establishing a local harvest, proving that with dedication and the right methods, even the most delicate herbs could thrive. Now, wheatgrass is popular among health-conscious locals, and it’s become a symbol of what they can achieve.

The farm’s dedication to both quality and environmental responsibility extends beyond just crops. They aim to preserve the land’s natural biodiversity by creating a habitat where bees, birds, and beneficial insects can flourish. They avoid pesticides and synthetic chemicals, knowing that healthy soil and plants mean a more resilient, balanced ecosystem. Adam highlights how important this is: “Soil life is crucial. When we add plant waste and organic matter instead of chemicals, we nurture billions of microbes that help keep plants healthy and ecosystem balanced.”

Innovation plays a strong role, too. The brothers seamlessly incorporate modern technology into their organic system, using advanced irrigation, pest monitoring with sensors, and even experimenting with AI data analysis to improve yields and efficiency. Despite Oman’s tough growing conditions, they personify resilience — testing new methods, adapting as they go, and always looking for ways to get better. But Adam emphasizes that the real innovation isn’t just in tools. It’s about fostering a mindset that values ongoing learning, respect for nature, and a commitment to quality.

For those interested in starting their own organic journey, Adam offers advice: “Focus on ‘why’ you want to do it. Transitioning to organic can be demanding, but if you remember that you’re providing healthier food for people, it helps you push through the challenging times.”

The brothers are acutely aware of climate change’s effects. Increasingly harsh temperatures, storms, and droughts threaten their crops, but they see these challenges as opportunities to innovate and improve resilience. Adam believes that eating more vegetables and less processed food can help slow climate change because it reduces emissions and water consumption.

Looking ahead, the brothers hope their journey will inspire others to think differently about food and farming. They believe that change begins at the local level, with farmers, consumers, and policymakers working together to shift towards more sustainable practices. Their message is clear: nurturing the land with patience and care isn’t just better for the environment — it’s better for society as a whole.



