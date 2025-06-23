MUSCAT - Oman’s labour market remained broadly stable in the first quarter of 2025, with the total number of workers reaching 1,808,451, reflecting a marginal increase of 0.2 per cent compared to the same period in 2024, according to the latest data released by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

The report highlights the critical role of micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in sustaining employment. Micro-enterprises, which typically employ fewer than five workers, accounted for the largest share of employment at 37.5 per cent, with 677,860 workers on record. Small enterprises followed with 29.7 per cent (537,079 workers), while large enterprises accounted for 24.3 per cent (438,212), and medium-sized enterprises employed 8.5 per cent (153,094).

By economic sector, the private sector continued to lead employment with 1,409,215 workers, although this marked a slight 0.9 per cent decrease from the previous year. The family sector—which includes domestic and informal workers—grew by 4.7 per cent to reach 349,517 employees, while the public sector recorded a modest decline of 0.6 per cent, employing 41,815 workers.

Expatriate workers continued to form a significant portion of the workforce, led by nationals from Bangladesh (622,078, down 9.1 per cent), India (507,956, broadly stable), and Pakistan (314,997, up 8.8 per cent). These three nationalities alone represent over 80 per cent of the expatriate labour force in Oman.

Meanwhile, the job seekers’ rate stood at 4.0 per cent in May 2025. The highest levels of unemployment were observed among young people aged 15 to 24 years, as well as those holding higher diplomas and bachelor’s degrees, indicating a persistent mismatch between education outcomes and labour market needs.

The latest labour market figures come as Oman intensifies efforts to align workforce development with economic diversification goals under Oman Vision 2040. Recent policy directions have focused on improving private sector participation, enhancing vocational and digital skills, and supporting small business development to boost job creation.

