MUSCAT - The number of expatriate workers in Oman edged up to 1,810,354 in May 2025, compared with 1,808,940 in April, according to the latest figures released by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

The data shows a monthly increase of 1,414 workers, reflecting steady labour demand in key sectors despite broader efforts to boost national employment under Oman Vision 2040.

The construction sector remained the largest employer of foreign labour, with 436,301 workers, followed by wholesale and retail trade with 272,774, and manufacturing with 179,418.

By nationality, Bangladeshi workers topped the list at 623,186, followed by Indians at 507,695, and Pakistanis at 318,208.

Most expatriates worked in the private sector (1.41 million), while others were employed in the family and communal sectors.

In terms of occupation, engineering and technical jobs made up the largest share, followed by service-related roles, sales, and agriculture.

Oman continues to monitor foreign labour trends as it seeks to balance economic growth with national workforce development goals.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

