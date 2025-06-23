Bahrain - The Tender Board has launched a dedicated hotline to provide technical support and guidance for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) wishing to participate in government tenders and auctions.

This initiative reflects the board’s commitment to supporting SMEs by clarifying procedures and helping them submit compliant and competitive bids.

Electricity and Water Affairs Minister and Tender Board chairman Yasser Humaidan said that the hotline aims to create a more inclusive and supportive business environment, helping SMEs compete more effectively for public contracts.

He noted that supporting SMEs is essential to Bahrain’s goals for sustainability and economic diversification.

Tender Board secretary general Jamal Al Alawi added that the initiative is part of ongoing efforts to strengthen partnerships with SMEs in line with national directives to support this vital sector, which plays a key role in sustainable economic development.

The Tender Board encouraged SMEs to make use of the new service by contacting the hotline team during working hours for clarification on procedures to facilitate their participation in government tenders.

Contractors and suppliers in the private sector can contact the board’s specialists at 17566633 during official working hours or via sme.info@tenderboard.gov.bh for inquiries related to tendering procedures and to receive necessary support.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).