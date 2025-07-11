The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Friday it had opened a recall query covering 27,816 of Sweden-based EV maker Polestar's Polestar 2 vehicles over loss of rear-view camera image.

The auto safety regulator said the impacted vehicles displayed issues with the rear-view camera relating to limited visualization, becoming inoperable, or incorrect functioning when reverse gear is engaged.

The NHTSA said the Oﬃce of Defects Investigation (ODI) has received 109 complaints for rear-view camera failures on model years 2021 to 2025 of Polestar 2 vehicles.

