Lagos Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Wednesday, launched a N10 billion matched funding jointly provided by the state government and the Bank of Industry (BOI), to empower Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and enable them to expand their businesses.

The governor led the state’s team at the formal signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) and launch of the programme, LASG-BOI MSME Access to Finance Scheme (LASMECO), which took place at Alausa, Ikeja.

Speaking at the programme, Governor Sanwo-Olu described the launch as a fulfillment of dreams for many MSMEs who had skills but lacked the capital to run or scale their businesses, saying that the fund would bring a turnaround in their fortunes and expand the state’s economy.

The governor further described the initiative as not just a formal unveiling of a financing programme, but also “the unveiling of dreams, the lighting of thousands of small candles that together illuminates the path to a more prosperous and inclusive Lagos.”

“Today, we proudly unveil a tri-partite partnership called ‘LASMECO,’ a first-of-its-kind public-private financing platform deliberately designed to break the barriers that have long stifled our small businesses.

“It offers an affordable credit of up to 10 million naira at a low interest rate of nine percent per annum, single-digit interest to lift a huge weight off the shoulders of our business owners, giving them room to breathe, grow, and thrive.

“The loan is guaranteed by Sterling Bank Plc, the State Government, and the Cooperative Societies, it is non-collateralised and focuses on strategic sectors such as healthcare, agriculture, creative industries, manufacturing, and the circular economy – areas that align with our developmental priorities.

“By empowering these specific sectors, we are hitting multiple targets – jobs, innovation, food security, better healthcare, environmental sustainability – all at once. This is aligned with our vision of inclusive and sustainable development. It is also based on a cooperative model, leveraging the power of cooperative societies,” the governor stated.

Governor Sanwo-Olu expressed his administration’s commitment to building an economy that leaves no one behind and one “where a great idea in Oshodi can get the same opportunity to flourish as one on Wall Street.”

“We envision a future Lagos – not too many years from now – as Africa’s model megacity and a true global economic hub, a city where prosperity is inclusive and every willing citizen can achieve their potential. To get there, we know that empowering our small businesses and enterprising citizens, 90 percent of whom are in the MSMES, is absolutely fundamental.

“The foundation of our grand economic ambitions must be solid and broad through the broad base of entrepreneurs and small enterprises that sustain us. We are firmly committed to strengthening that foundation as this government is pulling resources together to alleviate poverty.”

“Crucially, we recognise that the government alone cannot achieve these ambitions. Partnerships are the cornerstone of our strategy and we are fortunate in Lagos to have forward-thinking private sector partners and institutions that share our vision. When the public sector’s will and resources meet the private sector’s innovation and capital, the synergy can unlock tremendous value. Today’s launch is a living example of that synergy – public-private collaboration at its finest, aimed at one of our most important goals: empowering our MSMEs,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu further called on Lagosians to patronise locally made goods as it is the sure path to economic growth and prosperity.

The State Commissioner for Commerce, Cooperatives, Trade and Investment, Folashade Ambrose, in her welcome address, described the signing of the MOU and launch as a new chapter and a landmark moment in the administration’s drive to build a 21st-century economy that not only empowers businesses to thrive, but places the home-grown enterprises at the centre of prosperity, innovation, and resilience.

The commissioner assured that the financing scheme would empower thousands of MSMEs with structured, low-interest, and accessible credit facilities, tailored to the unique realities of doing business in the state, saying that each of the sectors was chosen deliberately, representing areas where Lagos had both a competitive advantage and an urgent development need.

According to her, the vision of the administration, as captured in the T.H.E.M.E.S+ Development Agenda, is to transform Lagos into a modern megacity where innovation, productivity, and opportunity are accessible to all, describing the event as more than unveiling of a finance scheme, but a declaration that the state believed in the power of small businesses to transform the economy.

“It is a message that access to finance should be a right and support system for every bold dreamer and hard-working entrepreneur willing to take a risk and create value.

“It is also about equity and social justice. It is about ensuring that all MSMEs have a fair shot at success. And we are not working alone. This scheme is a demonstration of what is possible when the government listens, when institutions respond, and when partnerships are forged for impact,” she said.

Ambrose affirmed that the scheme is not just a fund but a system designed to be transparent, inclusive, and results-driven, as beneficiaries would not only access capital but would also be exposed to training, mentoring, and market linkage opportunities.

She, however, assured that the loan process had been simplified to remove bottlenecks and ensure that even the smallest business owner with a viable plan can access the support they need.

Earlier, the Managing Director/CEO, Bank of Industry (BOI), Olasupo Olusi, described the programme as not just a signing ceremony, but the beginning of a new chapter for MSMEs in Lagos, defined by access, opportunity, and inclusion.

The BOI boss declared it a strategic effort that would unlock the creativity, resilience, and potential of Lagos’ MSMEs by dismantling the structural barriers that had long constrained access to opportunity.

“Today, we take a bold step in that direction, together as the programme aims to create 10,000 jobs through enterprise development, unlock wealth in Lagos, expand MSME support, and reduce poverty. The 10 billion naira fund is the first part of a scalable, performance-based agreement. As goals are met, the fund can grow, fostering continuous growth and empowerment.

“Firstly, it is fully technology-driven, from application to disbursement, ensuring speed, transparency, and real-time impact tracking. Secondly, up to 50 percent of the fund is backed by a bank guarantee, therefore de-risking the lending process and building stakeholder confidence.

“Thirdly, access to the funds will be facilitated through certified cooperatives, which will ensure structure, trust, and accountability. And finally, there’s an accelerator programme, offering MSMEs mentorship, training, and digital tools to help them grow and compete. This is not just finance, it’s a full ecosystem built for success,” he assured.

