SME South Africa is proud to announce that the SME Funding Summit will be returning in 2026. The second edition will take place on 11 June 2026, and promises to have a full day of funding-related activities, such as panel discussions, a funding-focused keynote address, and traditional and non-traditional funders exhibiting.

“We will once again be hosting the SME Funding Summit,” announces Velly Bosega, CEO of SME South Africa. “We have positioned this event as the premier funding event that delivers relevant funding advice and guidance to small to medium-sized enterprises across the country.”

Hosted in the heart of Gauteng, entrepreneurs from across South Africa gather to network, learn, and improve their chances of securing funding.

The 2026 edition promises to be bigger and better, featuring more exhibitors, expert speakers, and actionable insights designed to educate, inspire, and help entrepreneurs become funding-ready.

What to expect

Attendees can expect to see a similar format to the previous year’s event. A powerful keynote about the funding landscape will take place, as well as multiple panel discussions and presentations.

Topics that will be addressed throughout the day include:



- Diverse Funding Pathways



- Targeted Funding Opportunities



- Funding Readiness and Compliance Foundations



- Government and Public-Sector Funding

“Some of the agenda items that attendees can expect to see again this year are a keynote centred around the South African Funding landscape, exhibitors from both traditional and non-traditional funding spaces and powerful networking opportunities,” said Bosega. “Based on the feedback from exhibitors and attendees, SME South Africa will be adding a few exciting surprises to the itinerary, but we will only be sharing this news closer to the time.”

Last year’s attendees agreed that the format drives transformation, empowering entrepreneurs with knowledge, mentorship and insightful discussions. This year, the data-driven event that connects SMEs with funders aims once more to address the common issues that plague entrepreneurs when it comes to funding.

Ticket sales are open

Tickets are officially on sale, with an early-bird discount for a limited time. Discounted prices are R699 and gives attendees full access to the SME Funding Summit and all activities on the day.

The event will be hosted at The Empire, Conference and Events Venue, 16 Empire Rd, Parktown, Johannesburg, 2193.

“We encourage funders who are interested in exhibiting to reach out to us,” he adds. “Brands that would like to partner with us are also welcome to reach out to us,” he concludes.



All rights reserved. © 2022. Bizcommunity.com Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).