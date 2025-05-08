H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, will begin an official visit to the Republic of Kazakhstan on Sunday, at the invitation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

During the visit, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi will hold talks with the Kazakh leadership to further strengthen the deep-rooted ties between the two friendly nations and explore opportunities to further expand bilateral strategic partnerships across key sectors, supporting sustainable economic development in both countries and serving prosperity for their people