WASHINGTON-- The United States, through USAID, announced Monday USD 95 million in additional humanitarian assistance to support crisis-affected populations in South Sudan.

"US Ambassador to South Sudan Michael J. Adler made the announcement in Juba, bringing the total US government life-saving assistance in South Sudan to more than USD 508 million to date in fiscal year 2024," the USAID said in a press statement.

It went on to say that South Sudan is experiencing compounding crises, including intercommunal conflict, flooding, and an influx of refugees and returnees from neighboring Sudan, which have escalated humanitarian needs for millions of people this year.

With food insecurity expected to increase during the lean season from June to September, humanitarian partners are scaling up life-saving assistance to the most vulnerable people across the country at this critical time.

With the additional assistance announced today, including funding from the bipartisan National Security Supplemental, USAID's trusted humanitarian partners will continue to deliver critical food assistance and nutrition support to over 700,000 people in the most affected areas of South Sudan. (end) amm.ibi

